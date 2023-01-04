Summer Moon Coffee coming to Crystal Lake

Summer Moon Coffee will open its first Illinois location in Crystal Lake with a grand opening set for 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The new location, 625 Cog Circle, Unit D, at Pingree Shopping Center near Three Oaks Recreation Area, is owned by husband-and-wife team Jesse and Emily Moffitt, who said in a news release that they they chose Crystal Lake because it is “a beautiful town, full of small businesses that offer delicious foods, activities (and) shopping.”

The store offers a a drive-thru, online ordering ahead, free internet, and outdoor seating, according to the release.

During the grand opening event, the first 50 customers will receive a Summer Moon swag bag, while all customers can try free oak-roasted coffee and Moon Milk samples while supplies last. The new shop will also offer a chance to win a year’s supply of coffee and other discounts.

Summer Moon Crystal Lake will officially open Saturday, with weekend hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekday hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Texas-based Summer Moon Coffee has 45 locations nationwide with the next closest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

For more information, go to summermooncoffee.com.