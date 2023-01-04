January 04, 2023
Summer Moon Coffee coming to Crystal Lake

By Shaw Local News Network
Summer Moon Coffee will host a grand opening event from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, January 7, 2022 for its newest location at Pingree Shopping Center near Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake.

Summer Moon Coffee will open its first Illinois location in Crystal Lake with a grand opening set for 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The new location, 625 Cog Circle, Unit D, at Pingree Shopping Center near Three Oaks Recreation Area, is owned by husband-and-wife team Jesse and Emily Moffitt, who said in a news release that they they chose Crystal Lake because it is “a beautiful town, full of small businesses that offer delicious foods, activities (and) shopping.”

The store offers a a drive-thru, online ordering ahead, free internet, and outdoor seating, according to the release.

During the grand opening event, the first 50 customers will receive a Summer Moon swag bag, while all customers can try free oak-roasted coffee and Moon Milk samples while supplies last. The new shop will also offer a chance to win a year’s supply of coffee and other discounts.

Summer Moon Crystal Lake will officially open Saturday, with weekend hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekday hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Texas-based Summer Moon Coffee has 45 locations nationwide with the next closest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

For more information, go to summermooncoffee.com.