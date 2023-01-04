Lake in the Hills police investigating shots fired

No one was injured after gunshots were fired Tuesday evening in Lake in the Hills, police said.

Officers were dispatched at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday to the zero to 100 block of Deer Path Road for the report of gun shots fired in the area, according to a news release.

Police confirmed that shots had been fired into property in that area but no one had been hit, the department said.

Extra police presence will continue in the area.

“This is an evolving and ongoing investigation,” the Lake in the Hills Police Department said, asking anyone with information to contact its investigations division at 847-960-7546.

Detectives are looking specifically for residents or businesses in the area of Deer Path Road to check their video surveillance systems for suspicious vehicles or persons in the area during the timeframe of 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous by submitting a tip by texting “TIP LITHPD” to 888777. Tips can also be submitted online at lith.org/police and click on “Anonymous Crime Tipping.”