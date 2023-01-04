Crystal Lake increases garbage collection rates, still below many neighboring towns, city says

Crystal Lake residents will see their curbside collection costs rise next year, but still at a rate below neighboring towns like Algonquin, Cary and Lakewood, city officials say.

The Crystal Lake City Council agreed to a three-year extension with the current provider, Lakeshore Recycling Systems, during its meeting Tuesday night, passing it without discussion.

The agreement will raise rates at an average annual increase of $11 per household next year, and will represent a maximum increase of $35 over the current rate by 2026, according to council documents.

The agreement will keep current services, such as compositing, recycling programs and senior discounts, but will double the vacation hold time to 180 days from 90 and allow for pumpkin composting starting next fall, according to the documents.

The vacation extension in particular will be a major benefit to residents in Crystal Lake who are snowbirds and head to southern climes during the winter, City Manager Eric Helm said.

“LRS has been very responsive to our needs,” Helm said. “When we’ve had concerns, they’ve addressed them very quickly. We’re very happy with the relationship overall.”

Research by the city staff showed a decrease in waste companies serving Crystal Lake’s area over the past few years, as well as fewer companies bidding to supply services for Crystal Lake and neighboring communities, making an extension with LRS a good option, the agenda notes state.

The city conducted a survey of surrounding municipalities prior to the agreement to make sure its rates would still be lower, Helm said.

The city has overall been able to keep costs below neighbors’ in part because Crystal Lake’s larger population allows them to benefit from the extra volume, Helm said.

Crystal Lake’s current agreement for its curbside refuse, recycling and yard waste collection program was signed in 2018 with Prairieland Disposal Inc., the agenda packet states.

Since then, two consecutive asset sales resulted in Lakeshore Recycling Systems taking over the contract in 2021.