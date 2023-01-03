Small fire extinguished at McHenry storage facility

A fire at a storage facility shut down Route 31 south of McHenry for about an hour overnight, the McHenry Township Fire Protection District said.

Crews were dispatched at 3:49 a.m. Tuesday to the 1900 block of South State Route 31 south of McHenry for a structure fire, according to a news release.

Arriving within about four minutes, they found a one-story steel storage facility, about 40 by 80 feet in size, with “light smoke coming from the building.” Firefighters extinguished a small fire inside the building.

The area has access to fire hydrants and Route 31 was closed for about an hour to allow crews access to the hydrant, according to the release.

The damage to the structure was minor, and no one was injured. The incident is under investigation by the McHenry Township Fire Protection District and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistance was provided by the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department and Nunda Rural Fire Protection District.