McHenry County felony report for week of Dec. 18, 2022

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Dec. 18 through 24. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Corey L. Ripperger, 35, of the 4N300 block of Knoll Creek Drive, St. Charles, was charged Tuesday, Dec. 20, with obstructing justice, driving too fast for conditions, and driving under the combined influence of drugs, alcohol or another intoxicating compound.
Crystal Lake
Chad M. Lemke, 39, of the 5100 block of North Clark Street, Chicago, was charged Sunday, Dec. 18, with possession of 5 to 15 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adam B. Mealer, 48, of the zero to 100 block of Montego Colony, Fox Lake, was charged Sunday, Dec. 18, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine; operating an uninsured vehicle; driving with expired license plates; operating a vehicle with canceled, suspended or revoked registration; driving while license revoked; and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
Daniel D. Brock, 39, of the 500 block of Parkside Court, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 21, with delivery of 30 to 500 grams of marijuana and possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana.
Alzaphus L. Stevenson, 51, of the 1500 block of South Kenneth Avenue, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 21, with retail theft of property worth more than $300, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Illinois State Police District 15
Deybin J. Galeano, 22, of the 1900 block of Blackhawk Boulevard, South Beloit, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 21, with aggravated driving under the influence without a driver’s license, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol by the driver, improper lane use, driving too fast for conditions, illegal stopping where prohibited, operating an uninsured vehicle, and driving without a valid license.
Jonathan B. Sawyer, 49, of the 40800 block of North Park Avenue, Antioch, was charged Tuesday, Dec. 20, with retail theft of property worth more than $300, retail theft with previous conviction, driving while license revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and failing to signal when required.
Tamika M. Ellis, 42, of the 5000 block of Haverhill Street, Detroit, Michigan, was charged Tuesday, Dec. 20, with burglary and retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Paul D. Williams, 46, of the 800 block of Buttercup Avenue, Friendship, Wisconsin, was charged Tuesday, Dec. 20, with retail theft with previous conviction.
Kameron A. Krail, 32, of the 300 block of Huntington Drive, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, Dec. 20, with possession of amphetamine.
Hector D. Perez, 29, of the 1500 block of North Harding Avenue, Chicago, was charged Monday, Dec. 19, with theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000.
Dominique A. Williams, 29, of the 7200 block of South Ridgeland Avenue, Chicago, was charged Monday, Dec. 19, with aggravated fleeing resulting in more than $300 in property damage, endangering the life or health of a child and speeding.
Woodstock
German Ortiz-Dominguez, 37, of the 1200 block of Walden Oaks Drive, Woodstock, was charged Monday, Dec. 19, with criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property.