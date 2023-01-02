First McHenry County baby of new year born in Huntley

Hebron resident Teodora Olmedo expected to ring in the new year at home alone, with her family at work.

She was still a couple weeks away from her due date when contractions started at 8 p.m., and so she didn’t think it was full labor, she said.

It wasn’t until after midnight she decided to go to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital. Even then, she expected to be sent home.

“We didn’t expect her to be here this early, especially on New Year’s Day,” Olmedo said.

More than 12 hours later, a little after 2 p.m. on Sunday, Olmedo gave birth to Sofia Sanchez Olmedo. Weighing six pounds and measuring 19.5 inches, she is Olmedo and Jose Sanchez’s seventh child.

“I guess she was making up her mind on coming out,” Olmedo said.

Even with six children, Olmedo said it’s not something you get used to as each child is different. Some will sleep through the night, while others will wake you up all night long, she said.

On her first night, Sofia spent the night with her mother, “right by my side,” Olmedo said. She’s been sleeping well, but doesn’t like sleeping by herself.

“She likes to cuddle,” Olmedo said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better way to start the new year.”