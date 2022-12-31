December 31, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
News - McHenry County

McHenry County grand jury indictments for week of Dec. 19, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

  • Martin Delatorre, 30, of the zero to 100 block of Martin Road, Carpentersville; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol and not having a front license plate.
  • Colby J. Boyce, 36, of the 1100 block of East Route 14, Palatine; theft of property worth more than $500 and theft with a previous conviction.
  • Karrie L. Salisbury, 48, of the zero to 100 block of Faringdon Drive, Crystal Lake; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer.
  • Lynn M. Tossi, 42, of the 1800 block of Main Street, Spring Grove; theft of property worth more than $500.
  • Curtis T. Jones, 20, of the 8400 block of South Cregier Avenue, Chicago; burglary, theft of property worth more than $500 and theft with a previous conviction.
  • Wasfi M. Awwad, 29, of the 1100 block of View Point Drive, Lake in the Hills; aggravated battery in the jail.
  • Alfredo Garcia-Castillo, 32, of the 100 block of West Washington Street, Harvard; aggravated battery in the jail.
  • Israel Benitez-Gonzalez, 30, of the 1100 block of North Hart Street, Harvard; aggravated driving under the influence with a suspended license, driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of a crash.
  • Rachel G. Emricson, 22, of the 8500 block of Castleberry Drive, Woodstock; two counts of aggravated battery to a security officer and two counts of aggravated battery to a nurse.
PremiumMcHenry County CourthouseMcHenry CountyCarpentersvilleChicagoCrystal LakeLake in the HillsHarvardSpring GroveWoodstock
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois