McHenry County grand jury indictments for week of Dec. 19, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Martin Delatorre, 30, of the zero to 100 block of Martin Road, Carpentersville; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol and not having a front license plate.
- Colby J. Boyce, 36, of the 1100 block of East Route 14, Palatine; theft of property worth more than $500 and theft with a previous conviction.
- Karrie L. Salisbury, 48, of the zero to 100 block of Faringdon Drive, Crystal Lake; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer.
- Lynn M. Tossi, 42, of the 1800 block of Main Street, Spring Grove; theft of property worth more than $500.
- Curtis T. Jones, 20, of the 8400 block of South Cregier Avenue, Chicago; burglary, theft of property worth more than $500 and theft with a previous conviction.
- Wasfi M. Awwad, 29, of the 1100 block of View Point Drive, Lake in the Hills; aggravated battery in the jail.
- Alfredo Garcia-Castillo, 32, of the 100 block of West Washington Street, Harvard; aggravated battery in the jail.
- Israel Benitez-Gonzalez, 30, of the 1100 block of North Hart Street, Harvard; aggravated driving under the influence with a suspended license, driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of a crash.
- Rachel G. Emricson, 22, of the 8500 block of Castleberry Drive, Woodstock; two counts of aggravated battery to a security officer and two counts of aggravated battery to a nurse.