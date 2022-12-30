Kohl’s in Crystal Lake burglarized overnight, police say

Burglars smashed in the front glass at the Kohl’s store in Crystal Lake and stole an unknown amount of merchandise early Friday morning, the Crystal Lake Police Department said.

The incident occurred about 2 a.m. Friday, when an alarm went off and notified the police, according to a. news release.

The burglary is under actively investigation by the Crystal Lake police, who are looking into “all leads as they develop,” the release states.

Anyone with information can contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620 or send an anonymous tip by texting the word CLPDTIP to 847411.