5 things to do in McHenry County: New Year’s Eve celebrations, music and oak rescue

1. The Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake is ringing in the new year with comedy by day and a Beatles tribute band by night.

The Steve Cochran’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Show will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, featuring Mike Toomey, John DaCosse and Tim Benker.

A radio personality for more than 30 years, Cochran hosts “The Steve Cochran Morning Show” on WLS 890-AM. He also has worked as an actor, appearing in films such as “Grumpy Old Men,” and as a writer for “Saturday Night Live.”

American English, a Beatles tribute band, will hit the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets for both shows start at $37 each and cost up to $52 with tickets for RaueNOW membership holders starting at $25.90. A $3 per ticket fee will be charged, as well as a $6 per order facility fee.

For information, go to rauecenter.org.

2. The Vixen in McHenry will host its inaugural New Year’s Eve party starting at 9 p.m. Saturday with a 1,000-balloon drop and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

The event is 21 and older. No cover will be charged. Music will be provided by DJ Danny Vintage and DJ AK.

For information, go to vixenmchenry.com.

3. The Dole in Crystal Lake will celebrate the new year plus 100 years since Eliza “Lou” Ringling bought what would become the historic mansion.

The party will feature a nod to the Roaring ’20s with a signature “moonshine” cocktail, hors d’oeuvres and jazz tunes by BB and the Honey.

Headliner Semple Band then takes the stage with rock and modern pop songs.

General admission tickets are $150 and include valet parking, hors d’oeuvres, one “moonshine” cocktail,” a dessert bar, late-night cuisine and a champagne toast at midnight. VIP admission costs $200 and includes access to the pre-launch of the new live music venue, Lou’s Lounge, from 7 to 8 p.m., a seated dinner with a carving station and seafood bar by Wild Asparagus Catering, and locally crafted spirits in a speakeasy setting.

The event is 21 and older, and attendees should wear cocktail attire or 1920s-style dress.

Proceeds benefit CASA of McHenry County and the Dole restoration project.

For information, go to eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-at-the-dole-tickets-440963191777.

4. Help rescue two large oak trees Saturday morning at the Irish Oaks Nature Preserve in Harvard.

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County will host the oak rescue, which involves volunteers working together to free an old oak tree from the brush that surrounds it.

Some people cut the brush with saws while others stack the brush into piles that are burned to keep volunteers warm. The end result is a big old oak left in a healthier state.

The event runs 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Irish Oaks Nature Preserve, 19017 Lincoln Road, Harvard, and is capped with a lunch of brats and hot dogs.

Attendees are asked to register so enough food can be provided. However, last-minute volunteers are welcome.

5. Next week is the last chance to see the McHenry County Historical Society and Museum’s one-of-a-kind, vintage Christmas display.

Compiled by Golden Glow of Christmas Past members Dave Harms and Lynne Eltrevoog, the display features a 125-year-old German church nativity made by master sculptor Konrad Rabbels of Kevlaer, Germany, spanning 15 feet and with 27 figures, the largest being 40 inches tall.

The display will remain up through Jan. 6 with the museum, at 6422 Main St. in Union, closed Dec. 30 through Jan. 2. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Regular museum admission applies.

For information, call 815 923-2267 or go to GotHistory.org.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.