Driver escapes Metra train vs. car crash before impact

A 49-year-old Lake in the Hills man was listed in stable condition at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville following a crash involving his vehicle and a Metra train early Saturday morning near Woodstock, a Metra spokeswoman said.

The man’s car likely slid onto the tracks at Lily Pond Road just before the 2:05 a.m. crash, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesman Alex Vucha said. When emergency responders arrived, the man was out of his vehicle but seriously injured by debris or his vehicle after the collision.

He was airlifted to the hospital by LifeNet, Vucha said.

The same crossing was the site where, in February 2015, McHenry Community College student Amanda L. Williams, 19, was killed when her vehicle slid onto the tracks.

A man was seriously injured early Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, when his sedan apparently slid onto the Union Pacific railroad tracks and was hit by a Metra train bound for the Harvard station. (Provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

The crossing is located at the base of two hills and when headed south, the road makes a quick curve before the tracks, according to officials.

In this case, said Metra spokewoman Meg Thomas-Reile, the driver did exactly the right thing. “He got out of the vehicle” rather than attempting to stay in it and get it off the tracks, she said.

If drivers are stuck on railroad crossings, she reminds motorist that there are signs with phone numbers that tell drivers the location and crossing number to warn train dispatchers.

“We caution people in bad weather conditions to approach intersections with caution,” Thomas-Reile said. De-icing chemicals are not effective in extremely cold temperatures, she added, and vehicles can slide onto the tracks.

“If you do, get out of your car and contact authorities so you can get help,” she said.

Lily Pond Road and the crossing were closed for more than three hours and no one on the train was injured, Vucha said.

Union Pacific investigators also responded to the scene, Thomas-Reile said. Both the crossing gate and signal were damaged in the crash, she added.

The driver received three citations for reckless driving, Thomas-Reile said.

The few passengers on the train, which was scheduled to arrive in Harvard at 2:25 a.m., were taken off at the scene and were able to find alternative rides to their destinations, Thomas-Reile said.

Metra police and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating, officials said.