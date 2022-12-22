Hanukkah in Crystal Lake goes virtual because of snow, but not before frying up some latkes

The rabbi was sick and this week the snow is coming, putting a dent in plans for celebrating Hanukkah this weekend, members of the McHenry County Jewish Congregation said.

But in between, the latkes have been fried.

This past Sunday, dozens of members came out to the Crystal Lake synagogue to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah, and so many latkes – potato pancakes – were fried that the synagogue has slowly been doling out or delivering them over the course of this week, MCJC member Ellen Morton said.

“We were so excited at the turnout,” Morton said, adding her husband, Rodney Morton, spearheaded the latke frying. “Our maintenance committee members showed up in force with sharp knives, and sharp tongues, to make the latkes.”

The key to making great latkes – a key part of any Hanukkah celebration – is to use plenty of oil, which often also comes with a strong smell. This year, MCJC “improved our process,” Morton said, by moving the frying outdoors, joking that the latke-frying team was “a well-oiled machine.”

The maintenance committee members for McHenry County Jewish Congregation cooked up storm Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, frying up dozens of latkes, or potato pancakes, to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah, which runs this year from Dec. 18 to 26. (Photos provided by Ellen Morton)

A full tray of latkes remains at MCJC, initially meant for Friday, Morton said; the congregation has been giving them out to any interested members this week.

The oily latkes are a reminder of the “miracle of the oil” that represents the triumph of the Jewish Maccabees in the traditional story of Hanukkah, when the oil to light the menorah lasted for eight days, said Debbi Viger, a member of Crystal Lake congregation Tikkun Olam.

That group lit candles together at a members’ house on Sunday, Viger said, adding that they also try to spread holiday cheer by donating food and gifts over the course of the eight days.

“Remembering the past and celebrating success makes Hanukkah a joyful holiday,” Viger said.

For the first time since 2019, Hanukkah and Christmas overlap.

While plans for Friday services and a celebration were scrapped due to the impending weather and moved to Zoom, MCJC still plans to hold a “Chinese dinner” – a staple of the Jewish American Christmas experience, which often includes a trip to the movies, organizers said – at Tasty Bistro in Crystal Lake on Sunday night.

All are welcome to attend the Sunday dinner. Those interested are asked to contact Linda Trachsler at 815-353-5993 or go to mcjconline.org/events/mcjc-chinese-dinner, so that reservations can be made.