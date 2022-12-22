District 300 names Martina Smith its new superintendent: ‘She’s an amazing woman’

About two months after Community School District 300 Superintendent Susan Harkin announced her retirement plans, school board members announced her successor.

Martina Smith, the Algonquin-based district’s assistant superintendent of Title I schools, will step into the district’s lead position when Harkin retires at the end of the 2023-24 school year. Board members held a special meeting to name Smith the district’s next superintendent.

“I am over the moon,” school board member Nancy Zettler said. “She’s an amazing woman. She’s qualified times 10, and she’s passionate times 100.”

Smith joined District 300 six years ago as principal at Meadowdale Elementary School in Carpentersville. She also served as principal of Carpentersville Middle School for two years before being named assistant superintendent in 2021.

“This is the honor of a lifetime, to be selected the next superintendent for District 300,” Smith told board members and an audience of district staff and supporters after the board’s approval Tuesday.

“Our students count on us – each and every one of us – to help build the foundation that they need to make their way into their futures,” Smith said Tuesday. “Leading this district and that effort is not just a job for me; it’s my passion.”

District 300 serves nearly 20,000 students in 26 schools. The district spans 118 square miles and includes portions of Kane, McHenry, Cook and DeKalb counties.

Smith was selected from a group of five internal candidates who applied for the position after Harkin announced her retirement plans in October. Board members narrowed the field of five internal candidates to two finalists, who presented board members with a 100-day plan and discussed ways they would improve school and student performance.

“Throughout each phase of the process, Dr. Smith proved she can successfully address the board’s non-negotiables as she consistently exhibited the skills, characteristics, and qualities required to lead the district, and her work history demonstrates she is an ideal fit for our organization,” school board President David Scarpino said Tuesday. “Additionally, Dr. Smith displayed her ability to promote positive academic outcomes, ensure the safety of all students and staff, build relationships with our community, make prudent financial decisions for our taxpayers, and much more.”

Details of the 100-day plan Smith provided board members and her new contract were not immediately available.

