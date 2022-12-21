High-tech toys – and dinosaurs – are in demand around McHenry County this holiday season

This holiday season, both the providers and buyers of toys around McHenry County are looking for opportunities to smuggle some STEM or screenless technology under the Christmas tree.

Finding items with a slightly more educational component can be a challenge at times for parents, including Harmony Kennedy of Crystal Lake, who lamented during a recent shopping trip to Walmart that “its always Barbie” on her two daughters wish list.

But Kennedy’s girls also enjoy doing experiments, so she added a science kit to her shopping list.

At Marvin’s Toy Store in downtown Crystal Lake, co-owner Katelyn McConville said while their inventory is never “trendy,” the most popular items this year are related to technology. But with one important caveat: parents don’t want screens.

The Toniebox, a device which plays songs and stories for kids, has been the most popular seller so far this year, McConville said, and the store was working hard to keep up with the demand.

Emmy Dickman, 3, of Crystal Lake plays with a Toniebox while she shops for Christmas presents for her cousins on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Marvin's Toy Store in Crystal Lake. This year, Marvin's most popular items are construction kits and screenless technology toys, including the Toniebox, that reads stories to children. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

New technology can both enhance play experience – as in the case of microchipped basketballs with accompanying apps to help with dribbling – and become exasperating for parents to find all the necessary components, said Titus Mielke of Crystal Lake, a parent of three kids 12 and under.

“There is more technology, but toys break, they jam, they need batteries,” Mielke said. “They need more money to play with it. There are a lot more warranties.”

Other hot sellers at Marvin’s include architecture, building and welding kits, as well as dinosaurs, which are a hit with both boys and girls, said McConville, who co-owns the toy store with her mother, Lori.

Another option for more tactile toys is puzzles; Janelle Wilbon of Crystal Lake said it can be a challenge to find something kids are willing to turn off their phones to do instead.

“I want to look for puzzles or family stuff, so we can do some things together,” Wilbon said. “I’m into the puzzles (because) they (my kids) can be quiet and focus for a minute.”

Organizers with Toys for Tots, which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts, try to make sure there are toys with a science component, which can be a challenge, said Daniel Boucek, coordinator for the Toys for Tots McHenry County chapter.

Madi Dickman, 8, of Crystal Lake shops for Christmas presents for her cousins Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Marvin's Toy Store in Crystal Lake. This year, Marvin's most popular items are construction kits and screenless technology toys, including the Toniebox, that reads stories to children. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

“We like to buy a lot of items related to chemistry, science, STEM,” Boucek said. His wife is a middle school teacher who he consults about in determining what kids will enjoy.

“We try to look for board games for older kids,” Boucek said. “LEGOs work for virtually any age group. Next year I want to encourage donors to think more about older kids. We always fall short there. We have more little cars and little balls and things. But I’m grateful for what anybody does and the places who collect for us.”

Last year, McHenry County Toys for Tots gave out toys to about 5,000 kids this year and donated 3,500 books to schools around the county as part of its literacy program, Boucek said.

At Marvin’s and elsewhere, the holiday shopping season finally feels like it has returned to normal, pre-pandemic levels, Lori said.

“Cold weather has gotten people in the holiday spirit,” she said.

“Between sales and customers and events and employees, it’s a sprint [this month],” Katelyn said. “The four weeks [after Thanksgiving] are different than the rest of the year. That alone makes it exciting.”

Parents, too, can feel more into the holiday spirit when shopping for their kids, Kennedy said.

The holiday season “always happens at the same time, but it came up quick this year,” Kennedy said.

While Marvin’s focuses on independent or eco-conscious products, Lori said they carry some toys because they “are just plain fun” to play with.

Lori McConville, co-owner of Marvin's Toy Store in Crystal Lake, wraps a gift behind the counter on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Aaron Dorman)

Not only did Marvin’s survive the pandemic period, but the past few years may have helped reinforce the benefit of shopping at local stores, she said.

“People understand that gathering in places, to be engaged, have conversations, is a good thing,” Lori said. “They enjoy coming into the store, or walking downtown. And people are realizing that is an important part of holiday shopping.”

Because of the tangible experience their toy stores offer – the McConvilles have three Marvin’s locations: Barrington, Crystal Lake and Woodstock – Katelyn said they didn’t view Amazon as a major competitor for their sales. For many of their toys, the prices are competitive between in-person and online options.

“We do research before we put things out on shelves,” Lori said. “Kate and I pick out everything. We decided on every item. We listen to our customers. Our best guess isn’t always ‘right,’ but that’s just the nature of things.”

Even while shopping for gifts at a big box store like Walmart, it’s important to see first-hand what kids are getting, Mielke said.

Dinosaurs, construction kits and "comfort" animals that can be warmed in the microwave highlight some of the popular items at Marvin's Toy Store this holiday season, co-owner Katelyn McConville said on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Aaron Dorman)

“I like to get my hands on it,” Mielke said of the toys. “Turn the box over. See the stuff.”

The handling and toy-scouting is a key feature of the experience at Marvin’s, Katelyn said.

“The people who shop here want to see their toys, look at them, hold them,” Katelyn said. “They want to see what they are giving their kids. You can’t do that online.”