McHenry County felony report for week of Dec. 4, 2022

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Dec. 4 through 10. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Matthew W. Smith, 44, of the zero to 100 block of Clark Avenue, Lake in the Hills, was charged Tuesday, Dec. 6, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Crystal Lake
Ellie G. Masukevich, 18, of the 200 block of North River Road, Fox River Grove, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 7, with five counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, underage possession of alcohol, resisting a police officer, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol by the driver, operating an uninsured vehicle, following too closely, improper lane use and failing to signal when required.
Jamison M. Kruse, 25, of the 1500 block of North Freund Avenue, McHenry, was charged Thursday, Dec. 8, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana and possession of 35 grams of psilocybin.
Brandon M. Brown, 28, of the 2100 block of Hillside Terrace, Cary, was charged Thursday, Dec. 8, with two counts of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and obstructing identification.
Jeffrey D. Rollins, 61, of the 900 block of Darlington Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Dec. 8, with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 13 years old.
Harvard
Elijah E. Whittington, 31, of the 300 block of Prairie Drive, Harvard, was charged Monday, Dec. 5, with obstructing justice.
Gregorio Pena, 38, of the 5900 block of Island Road, Harvard, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 7, with possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.
Samuel F. Smolyar, 20, of 5400 block of North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, was charged Thursday, Dec. 8, with possession with intent to deliver 100 to 400 grams of cocaine.
Marcin Kotowicz, 47, of the 7N600 block of Fielding Court, St. Charles, was charged Saturday, Dec. 10, with aggravated battery to a paramedic, two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a police officer and driving under the combined influence of drugs, alcohol or another intoxicating compound.
Melissa E. Gutierrez, 37, of the 2300 block of West Mitchell Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was charged Tuesday, Dec. 6, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and trespass to land.
Lake in the Hills
Steven K. Morris, 27, of the 700 block of Pointe Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, Dec. 5, with possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, driving with expired license plates, operating a vehicle when registration suspended for lack of insurance and driving while license suspended.
Jennifer F. Lupo, 45, of the 4800 block of Bordeaux Drive, Lake in the Hills, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 7, with identity theft involving $300 to $2,000, forgery, theft involving $500 to $10,000 and theft with a prior conviction.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Mario Razmilovic, 51, of the 22100 block of West Grant Highway, Marengo, was charged Monday, Dec. 5, with disorderly conduct, filing a false report, patronizing a prostitute and solicitation of a sexual act.
Shane W. Rankins, 52, of the 8500 block of Six Mile Road, Caledonia, Wisconsin, was charged Tuesday, Dec. 6, with theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000.
Brett J. Norris, 41, of the 500 block of Autumn Boulevard, Lakemoor, was charged Thursday, Dec. 8, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, possession of less than 15 grams of heroin and possession of less than 15 units of LSD.
Charles A. Miller, 41, of the 800 block of Annabelle Street, McHenry, was charged Thursday, Dec. 8, with possession of less than 15 grams of heroin.
Jaime T. Zeas, 54, of the 5300 block of Rita Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, Dec. 9, with failing to report new employment as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
William R. Hagen, 24, of the 6700 block of Kingswood Drive, Cedarburg, Wisconsin, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 7, with possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, 5 to 15 grams of MDMA and 77 grams of psilocybin mushrooms as well as possession of less than 15 grams of an unspecified controlled substance and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
Wonder Lake
Andrew J. Staggs, 32, of the 800 block of Washington Street, Woodstock, was charged Friday, Dec. 9, with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting a police officer.