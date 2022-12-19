Huntley police seek ‘white vehicle’ suspected to be involved in Saturday hit-and-run injuring teen

Police are searching for a ”white vehicle” involved in a hit-and-run about 10 p.m. Saturday that sent a teenaged girl to the hospital, Huntley Deputy Police Chief Amy Williams said Monday.

The incident occurred within the Wing Pointe subdivision in the area of Haligus Road and Grand Canyon Avenue, Williams said.

She said the girl stepped into the roadway and was struck and the vehicle did not stop.

Someone driving by stopped and called 911, she said.

Police have been searching for video from doorbell cameras and any other cameras in the area.

“This is still under investigation,” Williams said.

Police are asking that anyone with any information call the non-emergency phone number at 847-515-5311 or text the anonymous tip line by texting 888777 then text “tip huntley” then the message which will remain anonymous.