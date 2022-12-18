McHenry, Woodstock Rotary clubs wrap, deliver gifts to those in need

This weekend, several McHenry County community organizations helped prepare for one of the most important aspects of Christmas – giving to those in need.

The Rotary Club of Woodstock spent Saturday morning delivering thousands of food and toy baskets to local families for their annual clearing house event, while in an empty storefront in Crystal Lake, the McHenry Area Rotary Club prepped for its Rotary Secret Santa event.

This year, there was an additional need for gift-giving, due to inflation, with larger families getting double of everything as well as Walmart gift cards, said Denise Graff, the Rotary Club of Woodstock’s food procurement and returns coordinator.

For both gift drives, volunteers go through the their warehouses and sort toys by age and wrap or package them before the delivery days, organizers said.

Part of the challenge for both delivery drivers and the Rotary clubs is to figure out if families have moved since giving their address, Graff said.

Volunteer coordinators Denise Graff, left, and Shawna Young, right, keep track of bags filled with toys and food during the Rotary Club of Woodstock's annual Christmas Clearing House Day on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. The event has gone on for 52 years, Graff said. (Aaron Dorman)

One driver, John Barger of Woodstock, said this was his first time volunteering for the Woodstock event and he thought it went really well.

“People are a little shy to answer the door,” Barger said. “But once we said who we were, they were very happy.”

In Crystal Lake, the McHenry Rotarians had so many volunteers show up –almost 800 between Friday and Saturday – that they were actually able to finish the gift-wrapping ahead of schedule, McHenry Rotarian and event chairman Mike Lehman said.

At least half a dozen of the volunteers this weekend were exchange students studying at Crystal Lake area high schools. Senior Kagan Tenekeci from Turkey said this was his first time volunteering for a holiday gift drive, here or overseas.

“I was happy helping people and having something new and fun to do,” Tenekeci said, adding he was familiar with many of the toys, but the wide varieties of Monopoly were surprising to him.

Exchange students Constantino Martin Faccioli from Paraguay, left, and Kagan Tenekeci from Turkey, right, help volunteer wrapping gifts at a "secret" location in Crystal Lake on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, as part of the McHenry Area Rotary Club's Secret Santa event, during which gifts will be delivered to hundreds of families. (Aaron Dorman)

For drivers and volunteers, seeing the kids open their presents or just knowing the amount of need that is out there is a humbling experience, Barger said.

“This is the true meaning of Christmas,” Graff said of the donations. “Volunteers, drivers, the people who donate, the people who put blood, sweat and tears into make these baskets: it’s a beautiful community event.”

On Saturday, the Woodstock Rotary club had roughly 350 volunteers drivers making nearly 1,200 deliveries.

The Rotary Club of Woodstock has been doing the Christmas gift drive for 52 years, Graff said, adding that she has participated in the last 40.

A sampling of toys going to families as part of the Rotary Club of Woodstock's Christmas Clearing House event on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (Aaron Dorman)

The McHenry Rotarians’ initiative is a little newer, having started in 2014 as Sunrise Secret Santa and merging with the Rotary Club event in 2020. Most of the toys for the Secret Santa event were donated from the McHenry Toys for Tots chapter, Lehman said.

“This is the way we give back,” Lehman said of the area Rotary clubs. “This is our largest service project for the McHenry club. This is how we can make an impact on the entire county. After it’s over, I get emails from recipients who are so thankful they were able to receive something to give to their kids.”

Deliveries for the Rotary Secret Santa – with 150 drivers, nearly a third of whom are high school students, servicing over 1,600 kids among roughly 600 families around the county – will take place Sunday, Lehman said.