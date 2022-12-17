December 18, 2022
News - McHenry County

McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Dec. 5, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

  • Cesar O. Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 26, of the 1900 block of Hilltop Court, Woodstock: two counts of aggravated driving under the influence while license suspended, driving while license revoked with three prior convictions, speeding and possessing open alcohol as the driver.
  • Jennifer L. Waldron, 39, of the 34400 block of Geneva Road, Burlington, Wisconsin: possession of less than 15 grams each of cocaine and fentanyl, driving while license revoked with three prior convictions and failing to notify police of a property damage crash.
  • Lindsay R. Johann, 36, of the 8600 block of Hickory Nut Grove Road, Cary: obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructed windshield, failing to have driver’s license in possession while driving, failing to maintain a legible license plate and failing to apply for a new license plate.
  • Jason L. Reinhard, 37, of the 700 block of Washington Street, Woodstock: possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and obstructing justice.
  • Jake B. Jennings, 20, of the zero to 100 block of Dole Avenue, Crystal Lake: possession of less than 200 grams of oxycodone and operating an uninsured vehicle.
  • Kelly L. Meyer, 52, of the 4700 block of Crystal Trail, McHenry: possession of less than 15 grams each of cocaine and oxycodone and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Lynda G. Feltner, 47, of the zero to 100 block of Lippincott Road, Fox Lake: possession of less than 15 grams each of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.
  • Jeffrey S. Tackett, 41, of the 600 block of Minerva Avenue, Wauconda: possession of less than 15 grams of heroin, possession of psilocybin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, driving while license suspended, operating a vehicle when registration suspended for lack of insurance, no registration light and operating an uninsured vehicle.
  • Thomas C. Wilson, 45, of the 1200 block of Ninth Street, Harvard: possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine.
  • Blakelen P. Randall, 29, of the 2500 block of Cuhlman Road, McHenry: two counts of aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked, driving while license revoked and improper lighting.
  • Terrance O. Dockery, 29, of the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street, Chicago: retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with previous conviction.
  • Christine K. Billups, 35, of the 5100 block of South Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago: aggravated battery to a police officer, three counts of aggravated battery in a public place, aggravated assault with a vehicle, two counts of resisting a police officer and disorderly conduct.
  • Joshua B. Norwood, 35, of the 1900 block of Concord Drive, McHenry: aggravated battery to a police officer.
  • Ronald J. Kruger, 57, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Wauconda: retail theft of property worth more than $300.
  • Denzell T. Terrell, 29, of the 2400 block of Mayfield Drive, Montgomery: obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of open alcohol by the driver.
  • Antonio L. Spruell, 29, of the 4200 block of Amargosa Drive, Antioch, California: burglary, retail theft of property worth more than $300, theft of property worth more than $500 and retail theft with previous conviction.
  • Gregory S. Domenico, 39, of the 26800 block of Oak Drive, Wauconda: knowingly writing a bad check.
  • Gabriel Palma, 41, of the 2100 block of Euclid Avenue, Berwyn: obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol by the driver and improper lane use.
  • Duran A. Davis, 36, of the 700 block of North Mill Street, McHenry: reckless discharge of a firearm, two counts of unlawful use of weapons, and aggravated assault.
  • Oscar Arreola, 26, of the 500 block of Birch Road, Woodstock: aggravated battery to a police officer.
  • Corey F. Liszkiewicz, 30, of the 400 block of West Jackson Street, Woodstock: aggravated arson, residential arson and criminal damage to property.
