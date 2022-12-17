McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Dec. 5, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Cesar O. Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 26, of the 1900 block of Hilltop Court, Woodstock: two counts of aggravated driving under the influence while license suspended, driving while license revoked with three prior convictions, speeding and possessing open alcohol as the driver.
- Jennifer L. Waldron, 39, of the 34400 block of Geneva Road, Burlington, Wisconsin: possession of less than 15 grams each of cocaine and fentanyl, driving while license revoked with three prior convictions and failing to notify police of a property damage crash.
- Lindsay R. Johann, 36, of the 8600 block of Hickory Nut Grove Road, Cary: obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructed windshield, failing to have driver’s license in possession while driving, failing to maintain a legible license plate and failing to apply for a new license plate.
- Jason L. Reinhard, 37, of the 700 block of Washington Street, Woodstock: possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and obstructing justice.
- Jake B. Jennings, 20, of the zero to 100 block of Dole Avenue, Crystal Lake: possession of less than 200 grams of oxycodone and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- Kelly L. Meyer, 52, of the 4700 block of Crystal Trail, McHenry: possession of less than 15 grams each of cocaine and oxycodone and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Lynda G. Feltner, 47, of the zero to 100 block of Lippincott Road, Fox Lake: possession of less than 15 grams each of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.
- Jeffrey S. Tackett, 41, of the 600 block of Minerva Avenue, Wauconda: possession of less than 15 grams of heroin, possession of psilocybin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, driving while license suspended, operating a vehicle when registration suspended for lack of insurance, no registration light and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- Thomas C. Wilson, 45, of the 1200 block of Ninth Street, Harvard: possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine.
- Blakelen P. Randall, 29, of the 2500 block of Cuhlman Road, McHenry: two counts of aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked, driving while license revoked and improper lighting.
- Terrance O. Dockery, 29, of the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street, Chicago: retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with previous conviction.
- Christine K. Billups, 35, of the 5100 block of South Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago: aggravated battery to a police officer, three counts of aggravated battery in a public place, aggravated assault with a vehicle, two counts of resisting a police officer and disorderly conduct.
- Joshua B. Norwood, 35, of the 1900 block of Concord Drive, McHenry: aggravated battery to a police officer.
- Ronald J. Kruger, 57, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Wauconda: retail theft of property worth more than $300.
- Denzell T. Terrell, 29, of the 2400 block of Mayfield Drive, Montgomery: obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of open alcohol by the driver.
- Antonio L. Spruell, 29, of the 4200 block of Amargosa Drive, Antioch, California: burglary, retail theft of property worth more than $300, theft of property worth more than $500 and retail theft with previous conviction.
- Gregory S. Domenico, 39, of the 26800 block of Oak Drive, Wauconda: knowingly writing a bad check.
- Gabriel Palma, 41, of the 2100 block of Euclid Avenue, Berwyn: obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol by the driver and improper lane use.
- Duran A. Davis, 36, of the 700 block of North Mill Street, McHenry: reckless discharge of a firearm, two counts of unlawful use of weapons, and aggravated assault.
- Oscar Arreola, 26, of the 500 block of Birch Road, Woodstock: aggravated battery to a police officer.
- Corey F. Liszkiewicz, 30, of the 400 block of West Jackson Street, Woodstock: aggravated arson, residential arson and criminal damage to property.