Man on sex offender registry pleads not guilty to being at Crystal Lake trampoline facility, violating order of protection

A 32-year-old man who is on the Illinois sex offender registry pleaded not guilty Thursday to being at a trampoline facility in Crystal Lake in 2021 where he allegedly also violated an order of protection, according to McHenry County courthouse documents.

Kevin J. Calhoun, of the 5000 block of West Congress Parkway in Chicago, is charged with presence of sex offender (where) prohibited, a Class 4 felony, as well as unlawful violation of an order of protection and obstructing a peace officer, Class A misdemeanors, according to the indictment.

Calhoun was placed on the Illinois sex offender registry after being convicted in Cook County of aggravated criminal sexual assault when he was 23 and the alleged victim was 13, according to the Illinois State Police sex offender registry.

Because he was convicted in Lake County in March for a separate incident of violating sex offender registry guidelines, he could be eligible for extended term sentencing of three to six years in prison if convicted on the felony, according to the indictment.

On May 26, 2021, police said Calhoun was at Urban Air Adventure Park trampoline and adventure park, a facility that provides activities for people under the age of 18. His presence there put him in violation of the terms of the sex offender registry. While he was at the facility, police say he was in the presence of a Round Lake Park woman who had filed an order of protection against him in 2019, according to police and the indictment.

He also is accused of running from the Crystal Lake police officer as she attempted to take him into custody at the trampoline facility.

In March, Calhoun was convicted in Lake County of being a sex offender in a public park and domestic battery. The domestic battery charge stems from the incident in Round Lake Park involving the woman at the trampoline center who had the order of protection against him, according to police and documents in Lake County courthouse.

In the domestic battery case, Calhoun is accused of entering the woman’s home at about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2020. The woman, Calhoun’s ex-girlfriend, called 911 and when police arrived Calhoun had already fled, said Round Lake Park Police Chief Dan Burch.

The woman said Calhoun entered her home while she was asleep and began beating her in the head. She said she had two children in the home who were asleep in another room at the time. The woman suffered a swollen lip and scratches, Burch said.

She told police Calhoun dragged her by her hair and punched her at least 12 times with a closed fist while threatening to kill her, Burch said.

When he discovered she had called 911 he broke her phone, Burch said.

Calhoun, being held on a $50,000 bond, is due back in court Jan. 12. To be released he must post $5,000.

Calhoun’s attorney Assistant Public Defender Ryan Ahern declined to comment.