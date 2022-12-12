Races shape up for McHenry City Council election, with two incumbents, four challengers

Barring any successful challenges, three of the four McHenry City Council wards with seats open this election will see competitive races in the April 4 elections.

On Monday, six people, including two incumbents and four challengers, threw their hat into the ring and submitted nomination packets, Deputy McHenry Clerk Monte Johnson said.

Candidates for local office have until 5 p.m. this coming Monday to file the paperwork required to appear on the ballot.

In the 1st Ward, incumbent Andrew Glab and Planning and Zoning Commissioner Michael Lehman submitted their nominations simultaneously, Johnson said.

A lottery will be held at 9 a.m Dec. 27 at McHenry City Hall to determine which name will appear on the ballot first, Johnson said.

For Glab, this will be his 8th appearance on the ballot, having served 26 years on the council.

“I don’t think I have changed my ways over the years. I have always been a voice of the people,” Glab said Monday.

Lehman said he thinks it is time for a new voice to represent the 1st Ward.

“I think I can be that new voice,” Lehman said.

In the 4th Ward, Christine Bassi filed her petitions but incumbent Ryan Harding did not. An attempt to reach Harding on Monday was not successful, but Alderwoman Sue Miller, who works with Harding, said he plans to file on Tuesday.

Their ward race is shaping up as a repeat of the 2021 elections, in which both also filed for the seat.

Harding was appointed in December 2019 to fill the seat left open after former 4th Ward Alderwoman Bobbi Baehne resigned due to an unexpected move out of ward boundaries. He ran in 2021 to secure that seat for the term’s remaining two years.

Bassi said she was encouraged by 4th Ward residents to run again.

“Having heard what people are telling me, they are concerned in the increased number of apartments, development fees and a reduction in (the) development fees” by the council, Bassi said.

Development fees, or impact fees, are paid by housing builders to municipalities for water and sewer connections, as well as fees paid to its local schools, parks and other public service systems. When a city reduces those fees, Bassi said, additional costs are absorbed by existing residents.

In the 6th Ward, incumbent Patrick Devine has indicated to others on the council he does not plan to run for reelection, Miller and Glab said. An attempt to reach Devine on Monday was not successful.

Two newcomers have filed for the post: Michael Koch and Rob Johnson.

Koch, a supervisor at the Bull Valley road department, said he wants to “give back to the community” as an alderman, adding “if I can make the city of McHenry better, I will try.”

Johnson could not be reached Monday for comment on his candidacy.

Miller, the incumbent in the 7th Ward, was the only person to file for that seat on Monday morning. Miller first ran for the seat unopposed in 2019.

While downtown growth and redevelopment are high on her agenda, Miller said continued park, roads and traffic improvements are also a priority.

“We need to keep improvident (those) for the benefit of our residents,” Miller said.