Fire engulfs detached garage near McHenry home

No injuries were reported in a fire that engulfed a detached garage near a McHenry home Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to the 4500 block of Shore Drive just before 7 p.m. for a report of a fire in the garage behind the single-family residence, according to a news release from the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames. It took roughly 30 minutes to bring the fire under control, the release states. It did not spread to the nearby home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No damage estimate was available as of Monday morning.

