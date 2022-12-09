American Family Insurance Sandra Reyes Agency opens in Cary

A new bilingual insurance agency, operated by a local real estate agent, has opened in Cary, the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce said.

The chamber held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 29 at the American Family Insurance Sandra Reyes Agency, 3202 Northwest Highway, Suite F1, in Cary.

Reyes is originally from Mexico City and currently resides in the northwest suburbs. She joined the American Family team with over six years of experience in the insurance industry.

For more information, go to amfam.com/agents/illinois/cary/sandra-reyes or call 847-639-3381.