Huntley Police Department issues 14 tickets during Thanksgiving enforcement campaign

The Huntley Police Department issued 14 tickets during a recent traffic safety campaign tied to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The statewide enforcement effort ran from Nov. 18 through Nov. 28 and sought to remind drivers to buckle up and drive sober.

During the campaign, Huntley police issued four tickets for speeding, four for expired license plates, two for disobeying a traffic control device, two for driving without insurance and two for failing to signal while changing lanes.

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort was paid for using federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.