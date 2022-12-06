Man pleads not guilty to grooming, sexual abuse charges filed by Marengo police

A 31-year-old Wisconsin man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to grooming and sexually abusing a child, according to documents in the McHenry County courthouse.

Aaron E. Somerville, of Lake Geneva, is charged with one count of grooming, a Class 4 felony, and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 13, a Class 2 felony, according to the indictment.

If convicted on the more serious Class 2 felony, Somerville could face up to seven years in prison. The charge also is probational.

He is accused of abusing a child on or about the dates of June 11, 2013, through June 11, 2021, according to the complaint filed by Marengo police and the indictment.

Somerville also is accused of communicating with a child on Sept. 23 through the social media app Snapchat to “seduce or lure” a child to “engage in any unlawful sexual conduct,” according to the indictment.

It was unclear if the allegations involved the same child.

Somerville is due back in court Jan. 3 for status.