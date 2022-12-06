DeKalb man gets 160 days in jail for his role in Crystal Lake Mobil gas station attack

The last of four people accused of striking a man and stealing his shorts, cellphone and shoes outside a Crystal Lake gas station last year was sentenced to 160 days in jail, 30 hours of community service and two years of probation.

Shanquan D. Watson, 19, of the 800 block of Edgebrook Drive in DeKalb, will be released from jail on Dec. 12 after receiving credit for 68 days already spent in custody, McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge said in his order.

Watson pleaded guilty to mob action last week for his role in striking and kicking another man. As part of a negotiated plea, prosecutors dropped other charges of robbery, theft and two counts of aggravated battery in a public place, court records show.

Mob action is a class 4 felony, which can carry a sentence of one to three years in prison but is also probational.

Also charged in connection with the July 15, 2021, incident was Devionne L. Jones, 21, of Chicago, who pleaded guilty in October to aggravated battery in a public place; Cody T. Hooks, 23, of Carpentersville, who pleaded guilty in June to mob action; and Davontae D. Harvey, 21, of Palatine, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in April.

Jones was sentenced to 120 days in jail, but with credit for time served, that has been met. He was sentenced to an additional 60 days in jail but this was stayed, meaning he won’t have to serve it unless a judge decides otherwise. He also will serve two years of probation, court records show.

Harvey was sentenced to 162 days in jail, which was stayed, and 18 months of conditional discharge, court records show. Hooks was sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was stayed, and two years of probation.