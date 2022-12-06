Crystal Lake South recognized National Elevator Pitch Competition

Crystal Lake South High School students received a top ranking in Virtual Enterprises International’s National Elevator Pitch Competition for its simulated business, ReCover, the educational nonprofit said.

The students’ elevator pitch ranked among the top 10% of entries submitted for the competition nationwide, according to a news release.

Through the yearlong Virtual Enterprises program, the students created ReCover, a mock virtual business offering custom personalization services for products like cellphone cases and backpacks, the release states.

In November, the students entered their business in the National Elevator Pitch Competition, which challenges students to make a convincing, engaging elevator pitch to an angel investor in 60 seconds or less through a video submission. See the students’ video at bit.ly/recoverpitch.