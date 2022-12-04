Spring Grove police arrest one during Thanksgiving campaign

Spring Grove police conducted a seat belt enforcement campaign funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation from Nov. 18 to 28, resulting in one arrest and multiple citations or written warnings.

During 18 hours of overtime enforcement, Spring Grove police stopped 24 vehicles for violating traffic rules, according to a news release. The drivers were given citations or written warnings, Detective Eric Decker said.

The driver arrested was charged with possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of marijuana by the driver, a hands-free violation and driving with a suspended license, court records show.

Spring Grove police will conduct their next enforcement campaign from Dec. 16 to Jan. 2 with a focus on stopping impaired driving.