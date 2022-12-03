Cary Police Department issues 10 speeding tickets during Thanksgiving campaign

The Cary Police Department conducted a traffic safety campaign from Nov. 18 to 28 that resulted in 10 speeding tickets, the agency said.

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted alongside other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois in an effort to reduce highway fatalities, according to a news release.

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort was paid for using federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.