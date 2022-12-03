December 03, 2022
Cary mayor elected Metropolitan Mayors Caucus chairman

By Shaw Local News Network
Cary Mayor Mark Kownick, front, talks about the restoration inside the Hertz Estate Great Room, a room inside the building which the Cary Village Hall and police department used to reside, in this November 2019 file photo. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com)

Cary Mayor Mark Kownick recently was elected as the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus chairman, the village said in a news release.

The Metropolitan Mayors Caucus is a membership organization that includes about 275 Chicago-area municipalities, according to the release. It provides a forum for the area’s chief elected officials to collaborate on common problems and work toward a common goal of improving the quality of life for the region’s residents.

Kownick previously held the positions of second vice chair and secretary on the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus Executive Board. He also serves as vice president of the McHenry County Council of Governments and has been a vocal advocate for municipal partnering, according to the release.