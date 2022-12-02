Cary man enters blind guilty plea to possessing child pornography

A 33-year-old Cary man entered into a blind guilty plea Friday to possessing child pornography, according to court records.

Donald J. Schroeder pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography of a child younger than 13, a Class 2 felony. In exchange for entering into the blind plea – which means he does not know what his sentence will be when he is sentenced Jan. 27 – 14 additional counts were dismissed, according to court documents.

The sentencing range for a Class 2 felony is between three and seven years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines. The conviction also is probational.

The charges allege he had in his possession videos and images of child pornography between Jan. 1 and Feb. 27, 2020. According to one description in the criminal complaint, one of the videos included a seven-year-old girl.

Attempts to reach his attorney Friday were not successful.