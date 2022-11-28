McHenry County felony report for week of Nov. 13, 2022

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Nov. 13 to Nov. 19. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
Alexander E. Blaul, 35, of the 800 block of Brandt Drive, Lake in the Hills, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 15, with two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Cesar O. Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 26, of the 600 block of Bourn Street, Harvard, was charged Thursday, Nov. 17, with aggravated driving under the influence with a suspended or revoked license, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol by the driver, driving with a revoked license and speeding.
Island Lake
Luis Dominguez-Tapia, 67, of the 900 block of Wembley Drive, Island Lake, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 16, with failing to report a change of address as required by the Child Sex Offender Registration Act.
Lake in the Hills
Jonathan A. Collins, 30, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 15, with failing to report a change of address as required by the Illinois Child Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act.
Marengo
Brittany A. Spencer, 27, of the 800 block of Walnut Court, Marengo, was charged Monday, Nov. 14, with possession of 20 alprazolam tablets and driving with a suspended license.
McHenry
Michael J. Lieske, 61, of the 1300 block of North Riverside Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, Nov. 14, with solicitation of a child.
Duran A. Davis, 36 of the 700 block of North Mill Street, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 15, with reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Edmark Canto, 32, of the 1700 block of Havens Drive, Woodstock, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 15, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Secretary of State
Donna D. Aguirre, 62, of the 500 block of Woods Creek Lane, Algonquin, was charged Friday, Nov. 18, with official misconduct and using a fictitious vehicle identification number to obtain a title for a stolen vehicle.
Jose E. Botello, 36, of the 11600 block of Maple Avenue, Hebron, was charged Saturday, Nov. 19, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two previous DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence with a revoked license, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a revoked license, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, possession of open alcohol by the driver, operating an uninsured vehicle, improper lighting and driving with expired license plates.
Woodstock
Corey F. Liszkiewicz, 30, of the 400 block of West Jackson Street, Woodstock, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 15, with aggravated arson with people present and residential arson.
Justino D. Vasquez-Torres, 30, of the 300 block of East Jackson Street, Belvidere, was charged Thursday, Nov. 17, with two counts of intimidation and eight counts of nonconsensual dissemination of a sexual image.