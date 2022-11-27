November 27, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
News - McHenry County

McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Nov. 14, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

  • Alvaro Molina-Zarate, 37, of the 900 block of Nettie Street, Belvidere; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
  • Fidel Herrera-Villa, 29, of the 1200 block of Willow Lane, Harvard; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and following too closely.
  • Alec E. Sadauskas, 24, of the 3500 block of Outlook Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio; possession of less than 15 grams each of heroin and fentanyl.
  • Robert M. Stichter, 35, of the 1300 block of 14th Avenue, Rock Falls; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
  • Leterius D. Bonds, 23, of the 3000 block of West 87th Street, Evergreen Park; three counts of forgery and attempted theft worth $10,000 to $100,000.
  • Eric W. Mullen, 23, of the N1100 block of Walworth Road, Genoa City, Wisconsin; 11 counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction, two counts of unlawful restraint and interfering with reporting domestic violence.
  • Daniel Garcia, 53, of the zero to 100 block of Gates Street, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery to a police officer.
  • Dion R. Holmes, 37, of the 800 block of Prairie View Lane, Woodstock; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting a police officer.
  • Megan L. Wingstrom, 32, of the 2100 block of Graue Mill Court, McHenry; four counts of forgery.
  • Brent H. Gibson, 50, of the 19600 block of Harmony Road, Marengo; four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and four counts of domestic battery.
  • Miguel Mendoza, 32, of the 800 block of South Street, Elgin; aggravated battery to a police officer.
  • Brian G. Garcia, 43, of the 600 block of Second Street, Harvard; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, four counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction, and two counts of resisting a police officer.
  • Matthew S. Schneider, 24, of the 1100 block of Central Park Drive, Crystal Lake; four counts of aggravated battery in a public place, domestic battery and criminal trespass to a residence.
  • Mateusz J. Obszanski, 20, of the zero to 100 block of Asbury Lane, Cary; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
  • Cody N. Cacciatore, 28, of the 9400 block of West Florence Court, Schiller Park; possession with intent to deliver less than 50 grams of oxycodone and possession of less than 200 grams of oxycodone.
  • Kristen M. Eltherington, 35, of the 4800 block of Howard Street, McHenry; unlawful restraint, two counts of aggravated battery to a child over 13 years old, and two counts of domestic battery.
  • Gregory S. Eltherington, 32, of the 4800 block of Howard Street, McHenry; two count of unlawful restraint, aggravated battery to a child under 13 years old, and two counts of domestic battery.
  • Hal G. Eltherington, 63, of the 4800 block of Howard Street, McHenry; two count of unlawful restraint, two counts of aggravated battery to a child under 13 years old, and two counts of domestic battery.
  • Patrick M. Smith Jr., 48, of the 400 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock; failing to report new address as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
  • Kevin J. Kennebeck, 57, of the 400 block of White Oaks Drive, Cary; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured vehicle, and use of unsafe tires.
  • Ethan C. Addington, 20, of the 200 block of Picadilly Drive Southeast, Poplar Grove; possession of less than 200 grams of oxycodone, less than 15 grams of alprazolam and 100 to 500 grams of marijuana; possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle; driving while license revoked; and operating vehicle while registration suspended.
  • Marcos A. Garcia, 37, of the 2400 block of Bayberry Boulevard, Harvard; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing justice.
  • Steven A. Trebes, 72, of the 600 block of Eichler Drive, West Dundee; theft of property worth more than $100,000.
PremiumMcHenry County CourthouseMcHenry CountyCaryCrystal LakeElginHarvardMarengoMcHenryWest DundeeWoodstock
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois