McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Nov. 14, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Alvaro Molina-Zarate, 37, of the 900 block of Nettie Street, Belvidere; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Fidel Herrera-Villa, 29, of the 1200 block of Willow Lane, Harvard; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and following too closely.
- Alec E. Sadauskas, 24, of the 3500 block of Outlook Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio; possession of less than 15 grams each of heroin and fentanyl.
- Robert M. Stichter, 35, of the 1300 block of 14th Avenue, Rock Falls; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
- Leterius D. Bonds, 23, of the 3000 block of West 87th Street, Evergreen Park; three counts of forgery and attempted theft worth $10,000 to $100,000.
- Eric W. Mullen, 23, of the N1100 block of Walworth Road, Genoa City, Wisconsin; 11 counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction, two counts of unlawful restraint and interfering with reporting domestic violence.
- Daniel Garcia, 53, of the zero to 100 block of Gates Street, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery to a police officer.
- Dion R. Holmes, 37, of the 800 block of Prairie View Lane, Woodstock; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting a police officer.
- Megan L. Wingstrom, 32, of the 2100 block of Graue Mill Court, McHenry; four counts of forgery.
- Brent H. Gibson, 50, of the 19600 block of Harmony Road, Marengo; four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and four counts of domestic battery.
- Miguel Mendoza, 32, of the 800 block of South Street, Elgin; aggravated battery to a police officer.
- Brian G. Garcia, 43, of the 600 block of Second Street, Harvard; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, four counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction, and two counts of resisting a police officer.
- Matthew S. Schneider, 24, of the 1100 block of Central Park Drive, Crystal Lake; four counts of aggravated battery in a public place, domestic battery and criminal trespass to a residence.
- Mateusz J. Obszanski, 20, of the zero to 100 block of Asbury Lane, Cary; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
- Cody N. Cacciatore, 28, of the 9400 block of West Florence Court, Schiller Park; possession with intent to deliver less than 50 grams of oxycodone and possession of less than 200 grams of oxycodone.
- Kristen M. Eltherington, 35, of the 4800 block of Howard Street, McHenry; unlawful restraint, two counts of aggravated battery to a child over 13 years old, and two counts of domestic battery.
- Gregory S. Eltherington, 32, of the 4800 block of Howard Street, McHenry; two count of unlawful restraint, aggravated battery to a child under 13 years old, and two counts of domestic battery.
- Hal G. Eltherington, 63, of the 4800 block of Howard Street, McHenry; two count of unlawful restraint, two counts of aggravated battery to a child under 13 years old, and two counts of domestic battery.
- Patrick M. Smith Jr., 48, of the 400 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock; failing to report new address as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
- Kevin J. Kennebeck, 57, of the 400 block of White Oaks Drive, Cary; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured vehicle, and use of unsafe tires.
- Ethan C. Addington, 20, of the 200 block of Picadilly Drive Southeast, Poplar Grove; possession of less than 200 grams of oxycodone, less than 15 grams of alprazolam and 100 to 500 grams of marijuana; possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle; driving while license revoked; and operating vehicle while registration suspended.
- Marcos A. Garcia, 37, of the 2400 block of Bayberry Boulevard, Harvard; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing justice.
- Steven A. Trebes, 72, of the 600 block of Eichler Drive, West Dundee; theft of property worth more than $100,000.