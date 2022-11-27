Lake in the Hills to celebrate 70th anniversary

The village of Lake in the Hills will celebrate its 70th anniversary with a Wall of History and cake and refreshments beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate.

Since the anniversary falls on “Giving Tuesday,” a day that emphasizes the importance of giving back, the village will partner with local food pantries and community organizations to celebrate, according to a news release.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to donate to the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Interfaith Food Pantry.

“The village has grown immensely since its incorporation 70 years ago,” Village President Ray Bogdanowski said in a news release. “We are eager to come together in celebration of this anniversary, give back to our community and look ahead to a bright future.”