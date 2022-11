Ridgefield-Crystal Lake Presbyterian Church’s 30th annual Cookie Walk will sell dozens of homemade Christmas cookies to support the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the church’s missions.

The cookies will cost $10 a pound, and the sale will run from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

The church is located at 8505 Church St. in Ridgefield, which is east of McHenry County College.

For information, go to rclpc.org or search for “RCLPC” on Facebook.