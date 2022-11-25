Vocal, bell choirs to perform Christmas concert at First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake

The First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake will hold its annual family Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, featuring the church’s Vestry Adult Choir, Jubilate Adult Handbell Choir, Alleluia Sound High School Choir and the third- through eighth-grade carol and chancel choirs.

The children, youth and adult choirs will sing the English carol “I Saw Three Ships,” and an arrangement of “Ding Dong Merrily on High” will be performed by choirs spanning all ages with chamber orchestra, handbells and piano accompaniment.

For more information, contact the church office at 815-459-6010 or go to fcc-cl.org. The public is invited to attend this free holiday program. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m.