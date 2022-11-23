Woodstock roundabout set to open this week ahead of holiday shopping season, Lighting of the Square

Woodstock’s new downtown roundabout could be opened as soon as Wednesday evening, capping off years of planning and several months of construction.

The roundabout at Lake Avenue, South Street and Madison Street is to help make the five-way intersection safer and reduce traffic congestion, city officials have said. While construction began in May, the project itself dates back almost a decade.

The $2.7 million project, of which $1.5 million comes from a federal grant, was slated to wrap up in December, but officials, including Mayor Mike Turner, pushed for the project to wrap up before Thanksgiving to make it available for holiday shopping.

The finish date will also mean it could be open for the city’s annual Lighting of the Square, which is set for Friday.

“I’m very pleased that we expect it to be open on Wednesday,” Turner said Monday. “I’ve always wanted to see it open before Thanksgiving.”

The last asphalt for the project was placed on Monday, which wrapped up paving, Woodstock City Engineer Chris Tiedt said in an email on Monday. Contractors worked Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday to finish street and pedestrian lights.

Workers put together a street light Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022, as they put the finishing touches on the Woodstock roundabout at intersection of Lake Avenue and South and Madison streets. Construction on the roundabout near Woodstock's downtown is expected to wrap up this week, opening traffic and marking the end of several months of construction. The roundabout has been in the works for several years and was built out this year. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Landscaping was also set to continue on Tuesday, Tiedt said. On Wednesday, the contractor will complete signage and striping. Though, final striping won’t be placed until the spring due to weather.

“Assuming there are no unforeseen problems, … [the city] will be able to open up the intersection Wednesday evening for traffic,” Tiedt said.

The project will not only increase safety and traffic flow, but also came with improvements to utilities and drainage underneath the area, Turner said. It’s also an improved gateway into the community.

“That was part of what we wanted to do, ... improve the look as people approached downtown,” he said.

The roundabout was not the only project Woodstock had this year, as the city continued its five-year road program too. Along with the roundabout, multiple roads were under construction, including Dean Street and a portion of Route 14 as part of a state project.

Next year is expected to be just as busy, as Route 47′s widening could happen, along with the city’s normal road program.

The degree of construction has drawn the ire of businesses, as well as some residents, Turner said.

“We’ve heard from businesses and residents that they’re ready for construction to be completed,” he said. “We’re working very hard to make that happen.”

Lori and George Miarecki, owners of the Cherry Tree Inn Bed and Breakfast, bought a second location for their business just before construction on the roundabout began.

“I’m excited,” she said. “I’m staring down the street at [the roundabout] right now.”

With her new location right next to the work, at 220 E. South St., the construction made the view “unsightly” and guests had a difficult time getting into the driveway, which caused several cancellations. As a result, the new location has yet to be fully utilized.

With the work wrapping up, Miarecki has begun opening pre-bookings for the location. While winter is a slower travel season for the business, she expects the spring and summer to be busy, which will represent a true opening.

“Hopefully we’ll get some bookings rolling in and actually launch the business,” she said. “It’ll be fine. It’s just going slow.”