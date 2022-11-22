Man indicted on altering Gary Lang Auto Group check for more than $23K

A 23-year-old Evergreen Park man was indicted last week on felony charges accusing him of fraudulently writing a check out to himself for more than $23,000 from a McHenry automotive dealership.

Leterius Bonds, of the 3000 block of 87th Street, was charged with three counts of forgery and one count of attempted theft, each a Class 3 felony, according to the indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

He faces up to five years in prison if convicted. The charges also are probational.

Bonds is accused of altering the recipient of a check for $23,213, issued by an account belonging to Gary Lang Auto Group, from Pavement Solutions LLC to his own name, according to the indictment.

He is accused of altering the check and depositing it into his account on Nov. 1, 2021, according to the indictment.

He is due in court Dec. 21 for arraignment.

When reached by phone Tuesday, his attorney, Robert Deters, declined to comment.