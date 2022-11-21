McHenry County felony report for week of Nov. 6, 2022

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Nov. 6 through Nov. 12. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Miguel Mendoza, 32, of the 800 block of South Street, Elgin, was charged Sunday, Nov. 6, with aggravated battery to a police officer.
Erick G. Cortes Flores, 31, of the 100 block of Delaware Street, Carpentersville, was charged Sunday, Nov. 6, with two counts of domestic battery with a prior conviction.
Harvard
Matthew S. Schneider, 24, of the 1100 block of Central Park Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, Nov. 7, with aggravated battery in a public place, domestic battery and criminal trespass to a residence.
Marcos A. Garcia, 37, of the 900 block of North Jefferson Street, Harvard, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 9, with obstructing justice and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Ross W. Tudor, 28, of the zero to 100 block of North Ayer Street, Harvard, was charged Saturday, Nov. 12, with possession of a firearm without a firearm owners identification card, three counts of possession of ammunition without a firearm owners identification card, disorderly conduct and possession with intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of marijuana.
Humberto Hernandez-Alvarado, 47, of the 800 block of Gould Street, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, Nov. 10, with resisting a police officer, obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane use.
Marcelina R. Malawski, 49, of the 2200 block of Williamsburg Drive, Waukegan, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 9, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with previous conviction.
Gregory A. Rychlik, 39, of the 400 block of Channel Drive, Island Lake, was charged Saturday, Nov. 12 with battery, resisting a police officer and possession of less than 30 grams of a controlled substance.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Brent H. Gibson, 50, of the 19600 block of Harmony Road, Marengo, was charged Monday, Nov. 7, with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of battery.
Daniel P. Perry, 38, of the 100 block of East Todd Avenue, Woodstock, was charged Monday, Nov. 7, with delivery of 1 to 15 grams of cocaine and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Alec E. Sadauskas, 24, of the 4500 block of 39th Street North, Arlington, Virginia, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 9, with possession of less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl.
Nathan R. Hodges, 35, of the 1800 block of Aberg Avenue, Madison, Wisconsin, was charged Thursday, Nov. 10, with theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000.
Jennifer L. Waldron, 39, of the 2800 block of Walnut Drive, Wonder Lake, was charged Monday, Nov. 7, with possession of less than 15 grams each of cocaine and fentanyl, driving while license revoked and leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to an attended vehicle.
Woodstock
Alfonso G. Meneses Jr., 27, of the 3200 block of South Main Street, Rockford, was charged Monday, Nov. 7, with theft between $500 and $10,000.
Oscar Arreola, 26, of the 500 block of Birch Road, Woodstock, was charged Saturday, Nov. 12, with aggravated battery to a police officer.