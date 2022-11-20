McHenry County felony report for week of Oct. 30, 2022

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Oct. 30 through Nov. 5. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
Ryan T. Lee, 27, of the 300 block of Aberdeen Drive, Algonquin, was charged Sunday, Oct. 30, with obstructing justice, possession of 15 alprazolam pills, possession of open alcohol by the driver, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol.
Cary
Johnathan M. Alford, 31, of the zero to 100 block of Joyce Court, Algonquin, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 1, with possession of a firearm and ammunition without a firearm owners identification card.
Jessica Roman, 41, of the 800 block of Montana Drive, Cary, was charged Thursday, Nov. 3, with possession of cocaine.
Martin Delatorre, 30, of the zero to 100 block of Wren Road, Carpentersville, was charged Thursday, Nov. 3, with obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, and no registration plate on vehicle.
Harvard
Brian G. Garcia, 43, of the 600 block of Second Street, Harvard, was charged Saturday, Nov. 5, with domestic battery, two counts of resisting a police officer, and two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Shallay D. Zerin, 34, of the 5000 block of Prairie Avenue, McHenry, was charged Friday, Nov. 4, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Woodstock
Rachel G. Emricson, 22, of the 8500 block of Castleberry Drive, Woodstock, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 2, with two counts of aggravated battery to a security guard and aggravated battery to a nurse.
Aime Lagunes-Lopez, 20, of the 1000 block of Wicker Street, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, Nov. 3, with possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana.
Cody N. Cacciatore, 28, of the 9400 block of West Florence Court, Schiller Park, was charged Friday, Nov. 4, with possession of oxycodone.