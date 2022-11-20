Ice Sculpture Cocoa Crawl to debut in Huntley

Custom-carved, holiday movie-themed ice sculptures will be on display on the sidewalks of the downtown Huntley Square for the inaugural Ice Sculpture Cocoa Crawl this December.

The Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce will host the event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, on the Huntley Square.

People can step inside to warm up and shop or eat at sponsoring businesses, the Chamber said.

There is no cost to view the ice sculptures, but all Cocoa Crawl participants must have an official 2022 Ice Sculpture Cocoa Crawl mug to participate.

S’mores kits and travel mugs are available for $15 at the Century 21 New Heritage office, 11802 E. Main St. If purchased separately, the mugs will cost $12 and the s’mores kits will cost $5.

Mugs and s’mores kits are available for online preorder.