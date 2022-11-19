Fox River Grove launches new website, service request system

The village of Fox River Grove rolled out a new website and request-for-service system, replacing the ones that had been in place for more than nine years.

The goal was to make content easier to find and ensure staff can respond more quickly and accurately to resident requests, the village said in a news release.

A more robust calendar feature will allow users to categorize by meetings or events and also will allow users to choose what type of email notifications they will receive, such as village news, emergency alerts, board meeting agendas or event information.

The central change is a focus on the search feature, which should do a better job directing users to exactly the content they are seeking, according to the release.

Residents also will have the ability to check the progress of their requests until the issues are resolved, and staff will be able to communicate directly with the resident through the open request, in addition to providing status updates as needed.

To view the updated website, go to foxrivergrove.org.