Sentencing for Woodstock man convicted twice of sexually abusing child postponed after he hires third lawyer

A Woodstock man convicted twice this year of sexually abusing a four-year-old child was set for sentencing Friday. Instead he appeared with a new lawyer, his third, and a new sentencing hearing was scheduled for Jan. 13.

Nathan Rigg, 36, has been found guilty of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, Class X felonies, that could send him to prison for up to 60 years.

He was first found guilty in February by McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge following a bench trial. In a rare move, Coppedge threw out the conviction after Rigg’s new attorney Patrick Campanelli argued he had ineffective counsel with his trial lawyer.

He had his case heard again by a jury with Campanelli as his defense attorney but was again found guilty.

Prosecutors alleged that Rigg sexually assaulted a child younger than 13 between September and December 2019.

Rigg, whose bond was revoked after being found guilty in September and currently is in the custody of the McHenry County jail awaiting sentencing, has denied all allegations.

On Oct. 27 when Rigg was set to be sentenced, Campanelli argued a motion at length for reconsideration. In part, he said he had erred in not clarifying one of the charges the jury considered in deliberations.

When Coppedge denied the attorney’s motion, Rigg presented a pro se motion stating his rights were violated because he did not receive effective legal counsel.

On Nov. 4, Rigg argued the 28-points in his motion in a Krankel hearing, a procedure a judge takes after a defendant raises a pro se claim of ineffective assistance of counsel.

Coppedge denied Rigg’s motion and set Friday for sentencing.

On Friday, defense attorney Albert Wysocki appeared with Rigg and told Coppedge he is now representing him. He requested all filings and pleadings be released to him for review.

Wysocki told the judge he plans on filing motions for reconsideration.

Coppedge asked the attorney to file the motions in advance of the new sentencing date “to ascertain what impact it has (on the sentencing) if any.”

Attempts to reach Campanelli and Wysocki Friday afternoon were not immediately successful.