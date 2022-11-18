Lake in the Hills police arrest one, issue 21 speeding tickets during Halloween campaign

The Lake in the Hills Police Department arrested one for drunken driving and issued 21 speeding citations during its recent Halloween enforcement effort.

Another driver was cited for failure to signal, and three were cited for operating an uninsured vehicle, according to a news release.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in this effort, which took place from Oct. 16 to 31. Extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours, when statistics show the most unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities occur.

The driver arrested was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, possession of open alcohol by the driver and speeding.

The recent Halloween law enforcement campaign was paid for using federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.