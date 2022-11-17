Fire at BestMetal in Woodstock contained to machine

A fire Wednesday afternoon at BestMetal in Woodstock was contained to a machine but led to heavy smoke throughout the warehouse, a Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesman said.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday to BestMetal at 925 Dieckman St., arriving within five minutes, where they told a machine was on fire inside the building, spokesman Alex Vucha said.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes, Vucha said. All 13 employees in the building at the time of the fire evacuated before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

The machine was in use by employees when the fire began, Vucha said. The cause of the fire was undetermined as of Thursday morning but is not thought to be suspicious in nature.