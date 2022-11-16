Crystal Lake police issue 23 tickets during Halloween enforcement effort

The Crystal Lake Police Department issued 23 citations during its recent Halloween enforcement effort, the agency announced in a news release.

The tickets included 13 for distracted driving, two for speeding, one for a seat belt violation, one for illegal transportation of alcohol and one for driving while their license was suspended or revoked.

The stepped-up enforcement was part of a statewide initiative aimed at getting impaired drivers off the roads and more motorists buckled up over the holiday. The campaign took place from Oct. 16 through Nov. 1. Extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours, when statistics show the most unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities occur.

The effort was funded using federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns.