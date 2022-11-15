Woodstock to kick of holiday season with tree lighting Nov. 25

Tens of thousands of white lights illuminate the historic Woodstock Square when the switch is flipped for the annual Lighting of the Square the day after Thanksgiving.

The event, which begins 4 p.m. Nov. 25, will feature brass music, caroling, free donuts and cider, over a dozen food trucks, festive selfie stations and shopping.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive on the Square by way of fire truck and visit families in front of the Opera House until the lighting ceremony begins at 7 p.m.

The Opera House will also be open to the public from 4 to 8 p.m. for its annual Christmas Tree Walk featuring dozens of trees decorated by area organizations.

Small Business Saturday follows on Nov. 26 with a local stores offering holidays sales and specials. STAR 105.5 will broadcast live on the Square from 10 a.m. to noon, providing interactive entertainment and featuring giveaways.

The annual Woodstock Christmas parade will step off at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Woodstock Water Works, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road, and ends circling the Square. Participating floats can win awards this year in the categories of best use of holiday theme, most creative and best overall.

Immediately following the parade, a Cookies and Churros with Santa event will take place 3 to 5 p.m. at Flores Banquets, 240 N. Throop St.

For more information or to sign up to be part of the Christmas parade, go to woodstockil.gov.