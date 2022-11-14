McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Oct. 24, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- John H. Milroy, 39, of the 2800 block of Walnut Drive, Wonder Lake; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
- Scott E. Steele, 41, of the 500 block of East 33rd Place, Chicago; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, and improper lane use.
- Trevor W. Carey, 33, of the 300 block of County Road Z, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Jorge A. Garcia, 22, of the 1900 block of Julie Street, Woodstock; possession with intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of marijuana, possession of less than 15 grams of MDMA, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and improper window treatment.
- Christian H. Morales, 25, of the 1300 block of Niagara Street, Waukesha, Wisconsin; possession of less than 15 grams of MDMA, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- Oscar G. Campos-Esparza, 27, of the 100 block of West Dundee Road, Elgin; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, driving with a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper display of registration.
- Carlos Perez, 34, of the 400 block of Sweitzer Road, Algonquin; aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, two counts of child endangerment and resisting a police officer.
- Krystal A. Cook, 28, of the 27700 block of West Greenwood Avenue, Spring Grove; three counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.
- Brandon M. Stevens, 32, of the 2200 block of Edgewood Drive, Woodstock; retail theft with a
previous conviction.
- Taquan T. Johnson, 21, of the 700 block of Washington Street, Woodstock; two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of a crash, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, two counts of improper lane use, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash, speeding and improper passing.
- Miguel Vasquez, 43, of the 500 block of West Kimball Avenue, Woodstock; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two previous DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence with a revoked license and obstructing justice.
- Tonya L. Carter, 43, of the 2200 block of Grove Lane, Cary; computer fraud and deceptive practices.
- Todd E. Wojdakowski, 43, of the 3000 block of Still Hill Drive, McHenry; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with a previous reckless homicide conviction, obstructing justice, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash and failing to notify the Secretary of State of an address change.
- Karina Y. Mejia, 27, of the 2600 block of West Atlantic Avenue, Waukegan; possession of less than 15 grams each of alprazolam and oxycodone, obstructing identification, driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle with registration suspended for lack of insurance.
- Matthew A. Grabinski, 24, of the zero to 100 block of Pershing Avenue, Lake in the Hills; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs, driving under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, operating an uninsured vehicle, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash and two counts of failing to notify the Secretary of State of an address change.
- Nicholas M. Koczar, 37, of the 2100 block of Willow Brooke Drive, Woodstock; three counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and harassment by telephone.
- Daniel L. Dobervich, 36, of the 1800 block of 9th Street, Rockford; retail theft with a previous conviction, retail theft of property worth more than $300 and resisting a police officer.
- Angel L. Acevedo, 40, of the 100 block of Adobe Circle, Carpentersville; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with three previous DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence with a suspended license, driving with a revoked license with four previous violations, obstructing justice, obstructing identification and endangering the life or health of a child.