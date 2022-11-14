November 14, 2022
News - McHenry County

McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Oct. 24, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

  • John H. Milroy, 39, of the 2800 block of Walnut Drive, Wonder Lake; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
  • Scott E. Steele, 41, of the 500 block of East 33rd Place, Chicago; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, and improper lane use.
  • Trevor W. Carey, 33, of the 300 block of County Road Z, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
  • Jorge A. Garcia, 22, of the 1900 block of Julie Street, Woodstock; possession with intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of marijuana, possession of less than 15 grams of MDMA, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and improper window treatment.
  • Christian H. Morales, 25, of the 1300 block of Niagara Street, Waukesha, Wisconsin; possession of less than 15 grams of MDMA, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.
  • Oscar G. Campos-Esparza, 27, of the 100 block of West Dundee Road, Elgin; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, driving with a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper display of registration.
  • Carlos Perez, 34, of the 400 block of Sweitzer Road, Algonquin; aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, two counts of child endangerment and resisting a police officer.
  • Krystal A. Cook, 28, of the 27700 block of West Greenwood Avenue, Spring Grove; three counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.
  • Brandon M. Stevens, 32, of the 2200 block of Edgewood Drive, Woodstock; retail theft with a
    previous conviction.
  • Taquan T. Johnson, 21, of the 700 block of Washington Street, Woodstock; two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of a crash, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, two counts of improper lane use, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash, speeding and improper passing.
  • Miguel Vasquez, 43, of the 500 block of West Kimball Avenue, Woodstock; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two previous DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence with a revoked license and obstructing justice.
  • Tonya L. Carter, 43, of the 2200 block of Grove Lane, Cary; computer fraud and deceptive practices.
  • Todd E. Wojdakowski, 43, of the 3000 block of Still Hill Drive, McHenry; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with a previous reckless homicide conviction, obstructing justice, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash and failing to notify the Secretary of State of an address change.
  • Karina Y. Mejia, 27, of the 2600 block of West Atlantic Avenue, Waukegan; possession of less than 15 grams each of alprazolam and oxycodone, obstructing identification, driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle with registration suspended for lack of insurance.
  • Matthew A. Grabinski, 24, of the zero to 100 block of Pershing Avenue, Lake in the Hills; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs, driving under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, operating an uninsured vehicle, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash and two counts of failing to notify the Secretary of State of an address change.
  • Nicholas M. Koczar, 37, of the 2100 block of Willow Brooke Drive, Woodstock; three counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and harassment by telephone.
  • Daniel L. Dobervich, 36, of the 1800 block of 9th Street, Rockford; retail theft with a previous conviction, retail theft of property worth more than $300 and resisting a police officer.
  • Angel L. Acevedo, 40, of the 100 block of Adobe Circle, Carpentersville; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with three previous DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence with a suspended license, driving with a revoked license with four previous violations, obstructing justice, obstructing identification and endangering the life or health of a child.
