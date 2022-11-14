Crystal Lake home struck ‘multiple times by gunfire,’ police say

A home in the 800 block of Coventry Lane in Crystal Lake was struck “multiple times by gunfire” on Saturday, the Crystal Lake Police Department said.

The dispatch center for Crystal Lake police began receiving multiple calls about gun shots at 7:34 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. When police arrived, they found one home struck but no one injured.

“(I)t appears that the gunshots were intentionally directed towards one particular residence,” the Crystal Lake Police Department said in the release.

The department is investigating “the circumstances surrounding the incident and all leads as they develop,” according to the release.

The Crystal Lake Police Department asks anyone with information to call 815-356-3620. Anonymous tips can also be sent by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411). Normal text messaging rates apply.