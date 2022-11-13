One taken to hospital following crash in Cary conservation area

Firefighters were at first unable to find two vehicles reported to the Cary Fire Protection District by SiriusXM’s in-car emergency services, a district spokesman said.

A call came in from the service at 4:46 p.m. Saturday, reporting a two-vehicle crash in the 3400 block of Northwest Highway, which is also Route 14, but firefighters found nothing there, spokesman Alex Vucha said.

Upon further investigation, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office deputies found two heavily damaged vehicles matching the initial description a half mile inside The Hollows Conservation Area, Vucha said. Firefighters were immediately re-dispatched to a picnic area inside the park and arrived minutes later, he said.

The driver of a minivan was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington following a crash Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at The Hollows Conservation Area in Cary. (Provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

The driver of a minivan, who was alone in her vehicle, was extracted by firefighters and taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington with injuries believed to be minor, Vucha said.

The second vehicle, a Chevy pickup truck, was found in the tree line about 200 feet away from the minivan, Vucha said. Two male occupants in the pickup truck declined medical treatment.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, Vucha said.