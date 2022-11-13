Marengo 4-year-old has a new heart

When a 312 area code shows up on Lindsey Olson’s caller ID, she knows it is someone calling from Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital.

She’s been on the phone, making appointments for her son, Levi, since even before he was born on Dec. 27, 2017.

What the Marengo mom didn’t know when the 7:45 a.m. phone call came through on Oct. 26 was that her son’s transplant surgeon was calling.

This time, the call was to tell them Levi was getting a heart.

“I started bawling. It was just crazy,” Olson said two weeks after the successful heart transplant.

“I don’t remember much after that, other than they had a heart for Levi and it was a very, very good match,” she said.

Levi, 4, was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The left half of his heart did not develop.

Two open heart surgeries before he was 4 months old allowed doctors to correct what they could. But for Levi, the best course of treatment would be a heart transplant, Olson said.

They didn’t need to leave for the hospital immediately that day, Olson said. The transplant surgeon, Phillip Thrush, told them to let Levi go with his preschool class to a pumpkin patch field trip. They had time – the surgery was scheduled for 6 a.m the following morning.

The Olsons, Lindsey and Zach, picked up their other son, Noah, 6, and met Levi’s school at the pumpkin patch. They picked up Levi’s favorite food – Chinese takeout – and drove into Chicago that night.

Levi Olson, 4, of Marengo, as he recovers at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. Levi received a donor heart on Oct. 27, 2022. He was released from the hospital 10 days later and hopes to return home on Nov. 28. (Lindsey Olson)

Early on the morning of Oct. 27, they took Levi in to pre-op and the Olsons waited. And waited. They knew the surgery could take 8 to 12 hours, but they had no updates. Finally, they called back and found out the heart hadn’t arrived yet.

The surgery started at about 11 a.m. and Levi was in recovery by 6 p.m. The transplant team told them he would be intubated and out for 24 to 48 hours.

By 10 p.m., just hours after a new heart was put in his chest, Levi was awake, alert, and annoyed by the intubation tube. “He wasn’t having it,” and the tube was taken out, Olson said. He was taken off supplemental oxygen -- another physical annoyance for her son was over -- the next day

Levi was released from the hospital on Sunday, Nov. 6, just 10 days after getting his new heart.

He was readmitted Thursday after showing mild rejection symptoms that are being treated, Olson wrote on a Facebook page created to keep people updated on his progress, LovinLevi.

For now, Olson is staying at the Ronald McDonald House near Lurie.

Levi may have been excited about their outpatient housing for the wrong reason, she added.

“We had a 10-minute conversation that McDonald’s is not served here every meal,” Olson said.

He was disappointed in that news, she said.

What has not been disappointing is both Levi’s recovery and the support the family has gotten from the Marengo community, Olson said.

A one-month biopsy is set for Nov. 28. If those results are good, Levi can go home. If his recovery stays on track, they may get to go home in time for Thanksgiving, she said.

“There is no place like home. I hope that is the case,” she said.

Around Marengo, Levi’s name is known, Olson said.

“The amount of support is so overwhelming I could cry. People are wearing his shirt, posting and re-sharing his stories. The amount of generosity is amazing when you have a poster child” for childhood illness, she said.

A September Fun Run at Marengo’s Indian Oaks Park helped raise enough money to cover costs, she added. No other fundraisers have been set, but they are considering making it an annual event, she said.

Levi will likely need further surgeries, including additional heart transplants.

“Hearts do expire. We are just replacing the problem we had with a new set now,” including lifelong medications to prevent his body from rejecting the heart or Levi developing cancer or possible coronary artery disease in the new one. A transplanted heart usually can stay in place for 10 to 15 years before it is replaced.

Levi could return to his preschool by February, depending on how the cold and flu season plays out this year.

“The goal is a normal life. We want him to go to school, go places and do things that won’t affect him too much,” she said.