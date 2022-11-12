McHenry County felony report for week of Oct. 23, 2022

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Oct. 23 through 29. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
Dustin T. Crandall, 38, of the 10500 block of Route 47, Hebron, was charged Thursday, Oct. 27, with possession of heroin and fentanyl.
Angel L. Acevedo, 40, of the 100 block of Adobe Circle, Carpentersville, was charged Thursday, Oct. 27, with criminal damage to government property.
Crystal Lake
Colby J. Boyce, 36, of the 1100 block of East Route 14, Palatine, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 25, with theft of property worth $500 to $10,000.
Denzell T. Terrell, 29, of the 1100 block of Waterford Cut, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 25, with obstructing justice, possession of open alcohol by a driver and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Darnell L. Conley, 31, of the 2600 block of Pond View Drive, Algonquin, was charged Thursday, Oct. 27, with possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, no registration plate, obstructed front windshield and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
Shane C. Lee, 37, of the 200 block of Main Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Oct. 27, with possession of cocaine.
Coral E. Spicer, 42, of the 500 block of West Crystal Lake Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Oct. 27, with possession of cocaine.
Shane C. Lee, 37, of the 200 block of Main Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Oct. 27, with possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams each of heroin and cocaine, possession of 1 to 15 grams each of heroin and driving with a revoked license.
Harvard
Linda S. Houston, 61, of the 2400 block of New Haven Court, Rockford, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 25, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Eliezer Martinez-Perez, 39, of the 2000 block of South 14th Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 26, with two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Scott M. Steidinger, 39, of the 1700 block of Applewood Lane, Spring Grove, was charged Thursday, Oct. 27, with resisting a police officer and obstructing justice.
Dominic J. Longmire, 24, of the 300 block of North Green Bay Road, Waukegan, was charged Thursday, Oct. 27, with retail theft with a previous conviction and retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Roberto Ramos-Escobar, 36, of the 4300 block of South Shields Avenue, Chicago, was charged Saturday, Oct. 29, with obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol by a driver, operating an uninsured vehicle and driving without a license.
McHenry
Patrick G. Adcock, 49, of the 200 block of East Harrison Street, Harvard, was charged Monday, Oct. 24, with resisting a police officer, obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a revoked license, possession of open alcohol by a driver and screeching tires.
Joshua B. Norwood, 18, of the 1900 block of Concord Drive, McHenry, was charged Monday, Oct. 24, with aggravated battery to a police officer.
Jared S. Meyer, 25, of the 4700 block of North Crystal Trail, McHenry, was charged Monday, Oct. 24, with possession of fentanyl.
Tara L. England, 48, of the 1200 block of North Manchester Mall, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 25, with possession of fentanyl and driving with a revoked license.
Morgan K. Scarpino, 30, of the 550 block of Tennessee Avenue, Clarendon Hills, was charged Thursday, Oct. 27, with possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing justice and driving under the influence.
Frank W. McClaughry, 36, of the 38700 block of North Hillandale Drive, Spring Grove, was charged Thursday, Oct. 27, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
Hailey A. Gertz, 21, of the zero to 100 block of Hillcrest Avenue, Fox Lake, was charged Friday, Oct. 28, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
Dennis M. Bator, 45, of the 4900 block of Prairie Avenue, McHenry, was charged Saturday, Oct. 29, with two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Kelly L. Meyer, 52, of the 4700 block of Crystal Trail, McHenry, was charged Monday, Oct. 24, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, less than 200 grams of oxycodone and drug paraphernalia.
Michael W. Krawczyk, 32, of the 4700 block of East Upland Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, Oct. 28, with possession of and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 200 parts of LSD; possession of less than 50 grams of psilocybin mushrooms; and possession of diazepam, alprazolam and amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.
Jamie M. Walker, 45, of Elgin, was charged Friday, Oct. 28, with failing to report a lack of fixed address as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
Richmond
Robert A. Beyers III, 28, of the 400 block of Grand Boulevard, Wauconda, was charged Saturday, Oct. 29, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with a revoked or suspended license, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and improper display of license plates or registration stickers.
Spring Grove
Erick T. Frydrych, 52, of the 24700 block of West Clinton Avenue, Round Lake, was charged Monday, Oct. 24, with violating an order of protection with a previous conviction.
Jason T. Johnson, 39, was charged Thursday, Oct. 27, with forgery.
Wonder Lake
Michael T. Cashmore II, 31, of the 25500 block of West Route 134, Ingleside, was charged Monday, Oct. 24, with theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000.
Woodstock
Paul S. Grzyb, 51, of the 500 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock, was charged Monday, Oct. 24, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with a revoked license, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license.
Cameron D. Houck, 36, of the zero to 100 block of Wyoming Avenue, Portsmouth, Virginia, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 25, with violating an order of protection.